Nurse Manager Council partners with A Safe Place

LAKE FOREST -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Nurse Manager Council at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital recently joined together to further serve the community by choosing to partner with A Safe Place.

A Safe Place is an organization in Lake County that provides shelter, hope, and assistance for survivors and their children of domestic violence and human trafficking.

Each nurse manager worked closely with their respective nursing units to create baskets consisting of everyday household items such as laundry detergent, bedding, pots and pans, and small appliances. These items will help the families get started on their own when moving to a new apartment after leaving A Safe Place.

“We wanted to support a local organization that could immediately benefit from our efforts. We took a tour of A Safe Place, and learned about the need for general household items, so when the women and children are able to move into a place of their own, they will have some of the basic necessities to start their new lives,” said Ammie Schwebel, BSN, RN, nurse manager at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and chair of the nurse manager council. “I personally know several women who have been affected by domestic violence and I know the impact it has on the entire family.

“I hope that our staff at Lake Forest Hospital can continue to support this organization that provides such an important service in our community.”