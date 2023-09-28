Save-A-Pet to host Fall Fun Walk at Richardson Adventure Farm

GRAYSLAKE – Save-A-Pet is hosting a Fall Fun Walk on Oct. 1 at Richardson Adventure Farm.

Registration will be open from noon to 2 p.m. at the Save-A-Pet table at the entrance to Richardson Adventure Farm.

Richardson Adventure Farm has created the world’s largest corn maze, which has a Jurassic Park theme this year. There also is a pumpkin patch and activities for all ages.

Save-A-Pet also will be hosting a Doggie Costume Contest. The costume contest will be after the 2 p.m. pig race at Richardson Adventure Farm’s Pig Race Track.

Ray Chevrolet in Fox Lake is the presenting sponsor for Save-A-Pet’s Fall Fun Walk fundraising event.

To buy tickets, visit https://bit.ly/FallFunWalk2023.

Save-A-Pet is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has found loving homes for more than 66,000 dogs and cats. Relying on donor generosity, Save-A-Pet is one of the largest true no-kill cat and dog rescues in Lake County.

For more information about Save-A-Pet, visit www.saveapetil.org.