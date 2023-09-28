Living History Tour planned in Grayslake

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Historical Society will relive the history of several former Grayslake residents during the 25th annual Living History Tour of the Grayslake Cemetery.

Performances will be at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Grayslake Cemetery.

Visitors will hear about the lives and legacies of Mary Mogg, Mary Godfrey, Abigail Frazier, Henry Hart, John Wicks, John Murrie and Allen McMillen from costumed reenactors.

Performances will be held rain or shine at the cemetery near the northeast corner of Lake Street and Belvidere Road. There is no rain date.

Donations will be appreciated.

The program is sponsored by the Strang Funeral Chapel.