September 28, 2023
Living History Tour planned in Grayslake

Oct. 1 event to provide details of lives of those buried in Grayslake Cemetery

By Shaw Local News Network

In this file photo, Robert Reisenbuechler of Crystal Lake portrays Harley Hendee (1810-1869) as he sits next to his grave during the 20th annual Living History Tour of the Grayslake Cemetery, presented by the Grayslake Historical Society. (Candace H)

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Historical Society will relive the history of several former Grayslake residents during the 25th annual Living History Tour of the Grayslake Cemetery.

Performances will be at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Grayslake Cemetery.

Visitors will hear about the lives and legacies of Mary Mogg, Mary Godfrey, Abigail Frazier, Henry Hart, John Wicks, John Murrie and Allen McMillen from costumed reenactors.

Performances will be held rain or shine at the cemetery near the northeast corner of Lake Street and Belvidere Road. There is no rain date.

Donations will be appreciated.

The program is sponsored by the Strang Funeral Chapel.

Grayslake
