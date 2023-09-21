Volo Museum to offer free guided tours

VOLO – For the first time in its 63-year history, the Volo Museum is offering guided tours included at no additional charge with regular admission.

Tours are available at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and provide visitors a chance to peel back the curtain on the 75-acre complex that features everything from muscle cars to music machines, mammoths and more.

”Hear the unknown stories, get behind-the-scenes looks and see over 10,000 mechanical marvels with a completely new perspective,” said Jim Wojdyla, marketing director at the museum located at 27582 Volo Village Road in Volo.

”Whether it’s your first time visiting or your 100th, you will get to know Volo Museum like the Grams family does. Trust us, there are some pretty incredible stories on how the family obtained, built, restored, transported and discovered all of the exhibits and pieces that now make up our world-famous collection.”

The tours include the main museum showrooms. The Titanic Museum and Jurassic Gardens are not included.

Leading the tours will be Volo Museum employees Seamus Pearcy and Jordan Burg, both of whom have been taking deep dives into the museum’s background.

“I love the history behind everything here,” Pearcy said. “I love all of the old classics. The opportunity to tell some of the stories behind the collection is pretty exciting.”

Burg, who has a bachelor’s degree in history, said she expects visitor questions will help them develop greater details about the museum.

With everything from Jay Ohrberg bizarre cars to Disney statuary and parade vehicles, a century-old carousel and antique music machines from around the world, the list of fascinating facts behind key exhibits is long.

Wojdyla said guests will have the ability to jump in and out of a tour as desired. A maximum of 20 people can join a tour during a given time slot, he said.

To sign up for a tour, go to www.volocars.com/the-attraction/guided-tours and click the sign-up link.

The Volo Museum is home to hundreds of classic muscle cars, Hollywood movie cars, a Titanic Museum, film-famous trains and much more.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $22.95 per adult, $20.95 per senior or military, $12.95 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and younger.

Separate admission to the Jurassic Gardens dinosaur park is $15.95. It is free for children 4 and younger.

Combo passes for both attractions cost $34.95 for an adult or $24.95 for children ages 5 to 12, and are good for two consecutive days.

Admission to the new Titanic Museum is $19.95 or $14.95 in combination with any other ticket or for members.

For more information, visit volofun.com, find Volo Museum on social media or call 815-385-3644.