September 21, 2023
Shaw Local
Moraine Hills Run for the Hills event to support state park

Runners, walkers encouraged to sign up for 5K, 10K and half marathon on groomed trails

By Shaw Local News Network
A sandhill crane pokes its head up while spending some time Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Moraine Hills State Park in McHenry.

McHENRY – Runners and walkers are invited to Run for the Hills on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Moraine Hills State Park.

The run/walk traverses rolling terrain through woodland, prairie and mash of the state park south of McHenry. Three marked courses – 5K, 10K and half marathon – are set within the park on groomed trails. Volunteer course marshals and water station attendants cheer and support runners along the way.

First-, second- and third-place medals are awarded in age categories starting with younger than 20 and then each decade through 70+. All registered runners receive T-shirts. Finisher medals are given to all same-day runners.

Online entry fees are $55 for half marathon, $45 for 10K, $35 for 5K. A virtual trifecta option for $60 is available.

Find the registration link and details at https://www.friendsofmorainehillsstatepark.org/run-for-the-hills

The run is limited to 300 registrants; same-day registration is available if openings remain.

Established in 2010, the Run for the Hills supports the park through Friends of Moraine Hills State Park, a 501(c)(3) membership organization. The Friends have funded interpretive signage and kiosks, habitat restoration projects, covered benches, bird houses, native gardens, college scholarships and more.

The Friends group thanks the event’s sponsors – American Eagle Bank in Elgin, Pitel Septic in McHenry, 400 Feet and Below Photography and The Running Depot in Crystal Lake.

