Moraine Hills Run for the Hills event to support state park

McHENRY – Runners and walkers are invited to Run for the Hills on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Moraine Hills State Park.

The run/walk traverses rolling terrain through woodland, prairie and mash of the state park south of McHenry. Three marked courses – 5K, 10K and half marathon – are set within the park on groomed trails. Volunteer course marshals and water station attendants cheer and support runners along the way.

First-, second- and third-place medals are awarded in age categories starting with younger than 20 and then each decade through 70+. All registered runners receive T-shirts. Finisher medals are given to all same-day runners.

Online entry fees are $55 for half marathon, $45 for 10K, $35 for 5K. A virtual trifecta option for $60 is available.

Find the registration link and details at https://www.friendsofmorainehillsstatepark.org/run-for-the-hills

The run is limited to 300 registrants; same-day registration is available if openings remain.

Established in 2010, the Run for the Hills supports the park through Friends of Moraine Hills State Park, a 501(c)(3) membership organization. The Friends have funded interpretive signage and kiosks, habitat restoration projects, covered benches, bird houses, native gardens, college scholarships and more.

The Friends group thanks the event’s sponsors – American Eagle Bank in Elgin, Pitel Septic in McHenry, 400 Feet and Below Photography and The Running Depot in Crystal Lake.