September 21, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsReaders Choice / Best Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

Happy-go-lucky dog ready to charm forever family

Prince is Save-A-Pet’s pet of the week for Sept. 21, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Prince is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Sept. 21, 2023.

Prince is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Sept. 21, 2023. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Prince says, “Happy! That’s a good word to describe me. I came in not looking the greatest and the tip of my ears were pretty raw. Ouch! I am now doing great here.

“My friends here say I am a very handsome guy with these blue eyes. My response is that what counts is personality. I am friendly, walk well on a leash, already know sit and give paw and I’m ready to learn more. I’m not shy to introduce myself, what about you?”

Prince is about 3 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.

GrayslakeSave A PetPets
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois