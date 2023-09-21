Happy-go-lucky dog ready to charm forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Prince says, “Happy! That’s a good word to describe me. I came in not looking the greatest and the tip of my ears were pretty raw. Ouch! I am now doing great here.

“My friends here say I am a very handsome guy with these blue eyes. My response is that what counts is personality. I am friendly, walk well on a leash, already know sit and give paw and I’m ready to learn more. I’m not shy to introduce myself, what about you?”

Prince is about 3 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.