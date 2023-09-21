Finn’s After Dark fundraiser to benefit USO

LIBERTYVILLE – For the second year in a row, Illinois’ oldest brewpub is hosting an outdoor cookout and concert to raise funds for the United Service Organizations.

The second annual Finn’s After Dark at Mickey Finn’s Brewery in Libertyville will feature music from DJ Sylkk and local band Betty Soul. The party also will have food options and award-winning Mickey Finn’s beer.

The event will be from 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 21 in the back parking lot of Mickey Finn’s Brewery in downtown Libertyville.

Finn’s After Dark is free to attend. However, donations are appreciated. All food and beverage proceeds will be donated to the local USO at Naval Station Great Lakes.

Last year, the Finn’s After Dark event raised more than $21,000 for the USO. This year, Mickey Finn’s owner Brian Grano said he hopes to write an even bigger check.

“There are hundreds of great causes out there, but in the crazy times we’re living in, I believe donating and supporting the USO to benefit our military servicemen and women and their families is about as noble as it gets,” Grano said in a news release. “It is an honor to host an event that supports our heroes.”

The event is presented by Mickey Finn’s Brewery and Liberty Auto Group of Libertyville.

Mickey Finn’s has been a staple in downtown Libertyville for decades, celebrating more than 30 years as a brewery. More than 8 million pints of beer have been served since it opened in 1994. Information on Mickey Finn’s Brewery is available at www.MickeyFinnsBrewery.com.