September 21, 2023
Coaster event raises funds for Special Olympics

Six Flags event raises money to support programming, individuals with intellectual disabilities

By Shaw Local News Network
In this file photo, riders have fun on the Raging Bull during the Coaster Challenge at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. The event was a fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois.

GURNEE – Special Olympics Illinois and Six Flags Great America hosted the 18th annual Coaster Challenge presented by Jewel-Osco on Sept. 16.

Coaster Challenge is a signature fundraiser in which participants commit to travel on Six Flags Great America’s world-class roller coasters at distances equivalent to a 5K, 10K, half marathon or marathon, all in an effort to raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois athletes.

This year, 242 participants were at Six Flags Great America and took on the 2023 Coaster Challenge. Together they raised almost $75,000 in support of more than 55,000 traditional athletes, Young Athletes, Unified partners, coaches, volunteers and more.

Participants received VIP perks on the day of the challenge, including early entrance to the park, VIP access to ride Maxx Force, X-Flight, WhizzerWhizzer and Viper from 9 to 11 a.m. and THE FLASH PASS to all roller coasters until 1 p.m.

