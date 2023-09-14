Young cat aims to navigate his way into forever home

GRAYSLAKE – Captain says, “I’m the captain of love with people of all ages and cats, but no dogs are allowed on my ship. You usually can find me on deck, lounging and sunbathing. When the buffet of wet food opens, I’m always the first in line.

“In order to keep my body somewhat in shape, I don’t run marathons but love to play. I follow people around until they pay attention to me. You can carry me and rock me. I don’t get seasick. While it is nice sailing around here, I’d love to get to my final destination. Maybe you have the map for it and I could get some new mates on your vessel. I’m willing to share the co-captain title with everyone in your home.”

Captain is about 3 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.