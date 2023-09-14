SeptOberFest in full swing at Independence Grove

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Forest Preserves has planned a variety of entertainment as part of SeptOberFest at Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville.

Music by local artists, events and programs will take place Wednesdays and Thursdays through the end of October.

Lakeside fire pits and free firewood are available on a first-come, first-served basis. S’mores kits are available to buy.

Throughout SeptOberFest, the Beer Garden at Independence Grove is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 1 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The venue features local craft beers on tap from Lake County breweries. Wine, nonalcoholic beverages, cold brew coffee and packaged snacks also are available.

Beer flights and tastings will be included in the lineup this fall.

“The beer garden has been a very popular place to enjoy the outdoors,” said Angelo Kyle, president of the Lake County Forest Preserves. “The scenic venue overlooking a 129-acre lake provides a fantastic opportunity for family fun as we move into fall.”

Musical Entertainment (6:30 to 8 p.m.)

* National slide guitar champion Kraig Kenning plays on Sept. 21 and Oct. 5 and 19.

* Mariachi Viva Jalisco, a mariachi trio, performs Sept. 14 in advance of Mexican Independence Day.

* Singer, songwriter Brett Ratner plays acoustic guitar on Sept. 20.

* Todd Donnelly plays steel drums on Oct. 11 and 18.

* Vocalist, guitarist Liz Berg performs solo pop rock on Oct. 12.

Programs

* Trivia Night takes place from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27.

* Meet the brewmaster from Harbor Brewing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28.

* Enjoy a guided walk from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at Independence Grove during Hike & Hops and relax by a bonfire. Registration required.

* Take a guided walk from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Independence Grove during Hike & Hops and enjoy a bonfire. Registration required.

* Meet the brewmaster from Phase Three Brewing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26.

Independence Grove entrance fee and beer garden details: Entrance is free for Lake County residents. Nonresidents are charged $12 on weekends and holidays. Pack a picnic and bring your own blanket and lawn chairs. Group rates and reservations are available at the beer garden. Email IndependenceGrove@LCFPD.org for details and pricing.

With the exception of service animals, dogs, horses and other pets are not permitted at Independence Grove.

The entrance to Independence Grove is located on Buckley Road (Route 137) just east of Milwaukee Avenue (Route 21) and west of River Road in Libertyville.