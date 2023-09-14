LEARN Renames Lake County Campus ‘LEARN John and Kathy Schreiber Campus’

WAUKEGAN – LEARN 9 Charter Elementary School, the only charter elementary school in the state to earn an “exemplary” designation from the Illinois State Board of Education this year, will become the “LEARN John and Kathy Schreiber Campus.” The name change is in recognition of the Schreiber family’s capital investment in LEARN and dedication to serving Waukegan students.

“We are proud to support LEARN’s mission of ensuring every student has access to an excellent academic experience in a nurturing environment as early as possible,” John Schreiber said in a news release. “Our investment will ensure that Lake County families have access to LEARN for years to come.”

John and Kathy Schreiber, philanthropists and Lake County residents, focus much of their giving on enhancing equitable access to education in the Chicago area.

Since opening in 2015, the LEARN John and Kathy Schreiber Campus has provided a high-quality college-prep education that includes a bilingual curriculum to serve its English language learners and honors the diverse backgrounds of its scholars, families and staff. The school’s enrichment programs include art, STEM, Spanish, theater and physical education for all K-8 students.

The Schreiber’s capital gift will deepen LEARN’s impact in Lake County by allowing the school to meet community demand. LEARN also is launching an effort to secure additional funding to build a new gymnasium on the campus, which will be used by students and the community.

“LEARN is deeply grateful to John and Kathy Schreiber for their investment in the future of Lake County’s children and the trust they have put in LEARN to maximize the impact of this gift,” said Greg White, president and CEO of LEARN Charter School Network. “We are proud to be a part of the Schreiber’s legacy and commitment to families living and learning in Waukegan and North Chicago.”