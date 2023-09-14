Hawthorn Mall invites community to kitten yoga event

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, and the center’s animal shelter Orphans of the Storm will host a Kitten Yoga event from 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 16 inside the shelter next to LensCrafters.

Whether guests are yoga enthusiasts or cat lovers, the event will provide a combination of relaxation and cuteness as a certified yoga instructor from Bears Fit guides participants through a gentle yoga experience that allows them to connect with their mind and body in a serene environment surrounded by adorable cats and kittens.

Along with the physical benefits of yoga, attendees will enjoy the feel-good benefits of sharing the experience with a roomful of purring feline companions and the cats will enjoy the socialization as well as the opportunity to meet prospective new families. An added bonus: Cats are fantastic role models for mindfulness and relaxation, according to the news release.

The event is open to yogis of all levels from beginner to advanced.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat (one will be provided if you do not have one), wear comfortable clothes and be prepared for cuddles and playful encounters with a the shelter’s feline playmates.

Healthy snacks and beverages will be provided while supplies last.

The event is free, but space is limited and registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3D7CMRB .