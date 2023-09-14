Family fishing event lures anglers of all ages

ROUND LAKE BEACH – Anglers turned out Sept. 9 for the free Family Fishing Event at Lake Front Park in Round Lake Beach.

The event was sponsored by the Round Lake Area Park District and the Huebner Fishery Management Foundation.

With the help of the foundation, the park district aims to promote fishing for all ages and skill levels, to achieve a reasonably diverse fish population and to have safe water recreation activities.

The event also included pontoon boat rides, giveaways and free poles and bait.