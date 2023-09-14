September 14, 2023
Family fishing event lures anglers of all ages

Round Lake Area Park District teams up with Huebner Fishery Management Foundation

Brian Neff, of Round Lake teaches his daughter, Brynlee 6, how to cast before fishing off the shore of Round Lake during the Family Fishing Event at Lake Front Park on Saturday, September 9th in Round Lake Beach. Brynlee's brother, Caiden, 11, was also fishing at the event. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network

ROUND LAKE BEACH – Anglers turned out Sept. 9 for the free Family Fishing Event at Lake Front Park in Round Lake Beach.

The event was sponsored by the Round Lake Area Park District and the Huebner Fishery Management Foundation.

With the help of the foundation, the park district aims to promote fishing for all ages and skill levels, to achieve a reasonably diverse fish population and to have safe water recreation activities.

The event also included pontoon boat rides, giveaways and free poles and bait.

Families enjoy fishing along the shores of Round Lake during the Family Fishing Event at Lake Front Park on Saturday, September 9th in Round Lake Beach. The event was sponsored by the Round Lake Area Park District and the Huebner Fishery Management Foundation. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network

