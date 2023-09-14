September 14, 2023
Construction begins on Jack O’ Lantern World in Lake Zurich

Tickets available now for event that will run all of October; weigh-off contest set for Oct. 7

LAKE ZURICH – Tickets are on sale for Jack O’ Lantern World Lake Zurich, and construction on the event site is in full swing.

This year’s Jack O’ Lantern World brings 11 semitrailers of handcrafted jack-o’-lanterns including the work of award-winning artists, designers, architects and carpenters.

Visitors will see some of the nation’s largest pumpkins weighing more than 1,000 pounds.

Take a walk through the three-quarter-mile immersive exhibition of the nation’s largest jack-o’-lantern display.

The event runs throughout the month of October and hosts the U.S. National Championship Pumpkin Weigh Off on Oct. 7, where pumpkins are expected to be more than 2,000 pounds.

The show opens Sept. 29 and ends Oct. 29. Paid online reservation is required. For information and tickets, visit TheJackOLanternWorld.com/lakezurich.

