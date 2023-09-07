Edly-Allen: Local schools to get $12M in funding

LIBERTYVILLE – State Sen. Mary Edly-Allen announced that 15 school districts across the area will receive more than $12 million in additional funding to help address the financial challenges of recent years.

“As a former public school teacher, I have a strong commitment to ensuring every student is given equal opportunities to succeed regardless of their ZIP code or financial status,” said Edly-Allen, D-Libertyville. “This funding is instrumental in ensuring our communities receive the resources they need to provide the high-quality public education students deserve.”

The funding comes from the 2017 evidence-based funding formula. The law made school funding more equitable by calculating the needs of individual school districts and basing its state revenue on those needs. The formula takes into account a district’s total enrollment, poverty rate and number of special education or English language learners, among other factors.

Local schools set to receive funding through the formula:

• Antioch Community High School District 117: $222,071

• Beach Park Community Consolidated School District 3: $1,459,967

• Big Hollow School District 38: $887,265

• Gavin School District 37: $495,105

• Grayslake Community Consolidated School District 46: $2,164,793

• Grayslake Community High School District 127: $244,361

• Lake County Collaborative ALOP: $218

• Lake Villa Community Consolidated School District: $1,100,206

• Millburn Community Consolidated School District 24: $22,866

• Round Lake Area School District 116: $3,161,453

• Warren Township High School District 121: $1,546,746

• Winthrop Harbor School District 1: $430,706

• Woodland Community Consolidated School District 50: $89,945

• Zion Elementary School District 6: $43,046

• Zion-Benton Township High School District 126: $212,743

The fiscal 2024 budget invested $350 million in new funding into students’ success through the evidence-based funding model.

For more information on the fiscal 2024 evidence-based funding distribution, visit the Illinois State Board of Education’s website, isbe.net.