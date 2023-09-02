Skip-the-Line program begins at state DMVs

SPRINGFIELD -- To reduce lines and headaches at Illinois’ busiest Driver and Motor Vehicle Facilities, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias launched the Skip-the-Line program Sept. 1.

“Offering appointments at high-volume DMV facilities, expanding hours of operation and broadening available services online makes sense and will result in improved customer experiences,” Giannoulias said in a news release. “By modernizing the office’s approach to service, the Skip-the-Line program gives customers more control over their visit. Starting today, we are here when you want us.”

The Skip-the-Line program includes:

Simplified Online Services — Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the services offered online at ilsos.gov, including renewing their driver’s license or ID card and license plate sticker online.

Appointment Scheduling — Customers will be required to make appointments for in-person visits at 44 of the busiest DMVs, including all Chicago and suburban locations and some central and downstate DMVs, for REAL ID, driver’s license and ID card services, and in-car driving tests. Those seeking vehicle-related services, such as title and registration or renewing their license plate sticker, do not need to make an appointment and can just walk in. Upon arrival, customers will check in with DMV staff and “Skip the Line,” eliminating lines and unpredictable wait times. Illinoisans may visit ilsos.gov or call (844) 817-4649 to schedule an appointment.

New Extended Hours of Operation — All DMVs statewide will extend hours of operation, with 15 facilities open six days a week – Monday through Saturday. Every DMV will offer extended hours of operation, serving customers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fifteen DMVs, including one in Deerfield, will be open six days a week, including on Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The appointment-only DMVs include 24 in Chicago and suburban and 20 in central and downstate Illinois that are within 10 miles from a population center of at least 25,000 residents.