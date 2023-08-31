Uniquely vocal feline ready to sing for her forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Kindra says, “I’m singing the blues with some pretty cool tunes. I’m told that my meows are pretty unique. With this said, I enjoy attention, doing rounds in the morning to check on all the amazing Feline Care staff members that feed us, clean our litter boxes and bowls and also gives us a lot of loving.

“I also enjoy sitting on the windowsill, watching the birds, taking in some rays and then catching a little rest, dreaming of what my new family will be like. But you know what, it’s best if someone, maybe you, would surprise me.”

Kindra is about 3 years old, spayed, up to date on routine shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt