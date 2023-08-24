Program to focus on historical buildings in Grayslake

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Historical Society will present a program on historical buildings and businesses on Center Street at 1 p.m. Aug. 28 in the community room at the Grayslake Senior Center, 50 Library Lane.

The public is invited.

The program will focus on the Center Street area between Lake and Slusser streets. The block includes the century old Masonic Lodge, the first church building in Grayslake, the former American Legion Hall, a blacksmith shop that is now an eatery, a grocery store that is now a child care center, an optometrist office that is now a hair and nail salon and a house where a person died of smoke inhalation that is a supposed ghost house.