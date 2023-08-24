Grayslake Historical Society joins ‘Barbie’ craze

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Historical Society has joined the national Barbie doll craze sparked by the blockbuster movie “Barbie” by displaying Barbie dolls and related memorabilia at the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum.

The exhibit, part of a personal collection of Barbie dolls of a Grayslake resident, is on display at the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake.

The display features Barbie dolls, Barbie clothes and other Barbie related items.

The exhibit is open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.