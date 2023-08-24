Bands in the Sand returns to Sideouts

ISLAND LAKE – After a one-year hiatus, Bands in the Sand returns with a vengeance Aug. 25 and 26 to 3D Sideouts Sports Tavern in Island Lake.

There will be three acts each night, with rock icon Sebastian Bach of Skid Row fame headlining Friday and The Wailers, featuring members of the late Bob Marley’s legendary Jamaican reggae band, headlining Saturday. Music starts at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Fans of edgy, raucous rock will not want to miss Quiet Riot, which climbed to No. 1 on Billboard Magazine in the early 1980s with the mega-hit album “Metal Health,” featuring “Cum on Feel the Noize” and “Bang Your Head.” Quiet Riot precedes Bach on Friday. Saturday’s lead-up to the Wailers will be the Uprooted band, featuring Michael Glabicki of multiplatinum Rusted Root.

Openers are Janet Gardner of the all-female 1980s hit-maker Vixen on Friday and Chicago jam band Mungion on Saturday.

“We are bringing in big-name national acts and offering audiences a chance to see them in an intimate setting,” said Jerry De Laurentis, owner of Sideouts, located at 4018 W. Roberts Road, Island Lake. “We have elevated VIP seating with private bathrooms and cocktail servers and even those choosing general admission tickets will have proximity to our 40-foot stage. Even if they’re in the back of the sand, it’s like being in the 35th or 36th row at a concert.”

Bands in the Sand gets its name from the establishment’s use of its two easternmost large sand volleyball courts as a viewing area. VIP seating is at an upper tier level at 10-top tables. Gates will open each evening at 4:30 p.m. The bar opens at 5 p.m.

Prices start at $35 on Friday, Aug. 25, and $25 on Saturday, Aug. 26, for general admission tickets and range up to $1,500 for a Tier 2 10-top table near the stage. Tickets are available on ticketweb.com.

De Laurentis said all efforts are made to ensure exceptional sound quality and customer service.

“It’s a cool vibe,” he said. “Over the years, we’ve had Bret Michaels of Poison, Vince Neil of Motley Crue ... it’s just a great opportunity to see national acts close to home.”

Shows are rain or shine. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit 3dsideouts.com or call 847-526-7174.