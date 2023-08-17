Hike Lake County Challenge program begins

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Forest Preserves has a challenge – or seven of them – for you.

Grab your walking shoes and head to the trails to participate in the 25th annual Hike Lake County program while enjoying the change of seasons, fall breezes and autumn colors.

Medical research shows being outdoors in nature has wellness benefits. Hike Lake County provides a way to get a dose of wellness while walking in a beautiful preserve.

Complete seven of 12 designated walks from now through Nov. 30 and you’ll earn a free commemorative shield for your walking stick or a zipper pull.

Each year features different trails and a colorful new shield or zipper pull. Bicycling or horseback riding do not count toward the program. At each selected preserve, look for Hike Lake County logo signs at the preserve entrance and trailhead to get you on the right route.

To get started, you’ll need an official travel log to record your routes. Travel logs are at www.lcfpd.org. Every walker needs their own. Let your canine companion join in the fun and complete the hikes with you. Record their name on your travel log and your dog will receive a free commemorative dog tag (up to three dogs).

To receive a free dog tag, zipper pull or commemorative shield for your walking stick, submit your travel log online or mail it with a self-addressed stamped envelope to Lake County Forest Preserves, 1899 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville, IL 60048, by Jan. 31, 2024.

You also can stop by the office in Libertyville or the Ryerson Welcome Center in Riverwoods to pick up your free materials.