Letter: Just a thought ... about mindfulness

To the Editor:

Bringing one’s total attention to the present moment could describe mindfulness. Focusing and thinking about where you are and what you are doing at the present moment is being mindful. Going down a flight of stairs and contemplating what’s for dinner isn’t practicing mindfulness.

Shifting focus away from your present movement could cause you to lose your balance and trip into a serious fall. Food has burned while cooking due to not being mindful. It may have been because of a lengthy phone conversation that was taking away the focus of checking on the food or getting distracted by another thought or action.

Accidents of all kinds have occurred, causing damage and injuries to those who have had their minds focused elsewhere. Going through a stop sign or falling off a ladder while thinking about something else can cause injury that could have been prevented. “Keeping your eye on the ball” is definitely a safety measure.

Mindfulness suggests being aware of the present moment, which can alleviate chaos.

The term multitasking is not mindfulness. Being in the moment when using a saw, competing in a boxing match, diving into water or just taking a walk on a long forest preserve path without paying attention to being in the present moment has a potential for bringing about loss, damage and perhaps even bodily injury.

Have you ever not been mindful? If so, it’s never too late to practice mindfulness.

Linda Alexandra (justathoughtlcj@gmai.com)

Wauconda