Letter: A way to help deteriorating lakes in Lake County

I have been reading about the deteriorating lakes in Lake County. Algae problems in our lakes are posing a risk to the health of citizens, the environment and local economies. A solution identified in the past decade is able to eradicate nutrient pollution. One year ago, Lake County Lake Lovers was formed as a working group within the Global Water Works network. Their goal is to restore Lake County’s lakes using a treatment process that successfully eradicates algae and muck problems.

While Lake County’s lakes contribute to the $1 billion+ tourism revenue and property values across the county, they have not traditionally been recipients of funds for water treatment. Lake County Lake Lovers are submitting a proposal to receive 2% ($2.3 million) of the $135 million in funds for a county demonstration using the three connected lakes: Butler Lake, St. Mary’s Lake and Loch Lomond. These three lakes were noted as impaired by the Illinois EPA. The EPA reports that sediment buildup caused by excess nutrients flowing into lakes is contributing to the decline of 40% of our nation’s waterways.

The Lake County Lake Lovers proposal for water treatment provides a permanent solution and the creation of a countywide, more cost-effective and environmentally protective scorecard to specify the quality of the water and the animal and plant life the lakes support.

The Government Accountability Office reports that the focus over the past 20 years has been on measurement rather than on a permanent solution to the problem. In 2022, the Government Accountability Office emphasized the need for a comprehensive program to address impaired lakes.

If Lake County Lake Lovers is awarded the funds, the entire county will benefit from the bio-dredging demonstration, which uses a combination of dissolved oxygen and enzymes to provide a permanent and cost-effective solution to the restoration of our once beautiful lakes.

Charles Danyus

Round Lake Beach