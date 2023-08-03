Sheriff Idleburg appointed to Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced Sheriff John Idleburg was appointed a member of the Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee by Gov. JB Pritzker.

The Medal of Honor is awarded to officers who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty or who have displayed exceptional bravery or heroism while performing their duties as a law enforcement officer. The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee reviews recommendations from Illinois law enforcement agencies for officers who have been submitted for consideration.

Earlier this year, the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee awarded 136 officers from 41 agencies the Medal of Honor, including Lake County Sheriff’s deputy John Forlenza and K-9 Dax, deputy Ray Gilbert and deputy Thomas Sieber.

“Our law enforcement officers regularly place themselves in the most dangerous of situations to keep the community safe,” Idleburg said in a news release. “It is incredibly important to recognize and highlight the bravery and heroism of our sheriff’s deputies and police officers from across the state and I am honored to be appointed to this prestigious committee.”

The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee was established in state statute through the Law Enforcement and Fire Fighting Medal of Honor Act in 1990. Committee members include ISP Director Brendan Kelly, Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Director Keith Calloway, Chicago Police Department Interim Superintendent Eric Carter, DeKalb Police Department Chief David Byrd, retired ISP Master Sergeant and St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye and McHenry County Conservation District Police Chief Laura King.