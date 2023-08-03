Just a thought ... about elevator entrapment

To the Editor:

Stepping into an elevator comes without hesitation for most people, while others step in, mentally crossing their fingers and hoping the elevator will not get stuck in mid-transit.

There is never a guarantee that it couldn’t happen because it has in many instances. Most elevators have an emergency button plus a phone to call for help. A power outage or mechanical failure will stop an elevator. No need to ever panic as help will arrive.

Before stepping into any elevator, it’s a good idea to be carrying a fully charged cellphone with a light option available and the number of the closest police department or of the person in the building who you’re going to see. This information, if at all possible, could be programmed into your cellphone ahead of time.

If this is the building you reside in, have the maintenance number listed in your phone. Thinking ahead can save time and tension. Sometimes banging on the wall or hollering for help can reach the ears of someone who can call for help. Always remain calm and breathe easy.

Have you ever been in an elevator? Did the thought of getting stuck ever cross your mind? Elevators always will have their ups and downs, plus the maintenance workers do complex troubleshooting. Help will come and the elevator will be in service again. Remember to stay calm and know help is just outside those doors.

Linda Alexandra (Justathoughtlcj@gmail.com)

Wauconda