Young dog likes to play fetch on his own terms

GRAYSLAKE – Pete says, “Hello everyone, it’s me, Pete, the active dog with one of the longest tongues around. When you enjoy running and chasing a ball – even though I don’t always return it – your tongue sticks out. Oh and butt scratches feel so good; they get me all wiggly. I’m ready to share all the excitement that life has to offer with an active and fun-loving family.”

Pete is about a year old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.