Letter: Just a thought ... about a showcased presentation

To the Editor:

Isn’t a deli a showcased presentation of prepared food items? A variety of out-the-door yummies readily available to eat and enjoy?

The deli, quite widely known, has been spelled differently in certain areas. It has been referred to as a delicatessen and also a delikatessen.

It offers a multi lineup of cold and warmed prepared foods that soothe and satisfy the human palate. A deli worker can offer a sample taste of products to a hesitant consumer as a test run to ensure a satisfaction of purchase.

Delicatessens save time and toil for shoppers. Having premade foods available saves time and effort for the consumer. Time is valuable to many busy people who cherish convenience and will choose to take a number and stand in line in order to eliminate shopping and preparing their own food. The hungry, or almost starving, would rather wait in line than to shop.

The deli can be a huge blessing to some or not even a choice to others.

A huge applause of appreciation to all deli workers! They must twist, turn and bend for hours weighing and packaging the customers’ choices. Many deli workers know their shoppers’ first names and even establish rapport together. The deli staff creates a mouth-watering display of delicious foods for shoppers to take home.

Kudos to the deli and its endurable staff members!

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda