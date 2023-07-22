Northbrook woman dies in crash near Wauconda

WAUCONDA -- Lake County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal crash involving a three-wheeled motorcycle (trike) along Route 12.

About 1 p.m. July 18, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Route 12 and Lake Shore Drive, near Wauconda, for a traffic crash with injuries. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found two people with critical injuries.

Preliminary investigation shows a Ford Escort, driven by a 65-year-old Downers Grove woman, was stopped in the inside lane of southbound Route 12 due to a mechanical issue. A Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Classic, driven by a 69-year-old Northbrook man, was traveling south in the inside lane of Route 12. The driver of the Harley-Davidson struck the Ford, causing the Harley-Davidson to roll several times. The driver and his passenger, a 63-year-old Northbrook woman, were thrown from the Harley-Davidson.

The passenger of the Harley-Davidson was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Harley-Davidson was also taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

The deceased has been identified as 63-year-old Laura Siano of Northbrook. An autopsy performed July 19 at the Lake County Coroner’s Office indicated that Siano died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Ford and her passenger, a 67-year-old Naperville woman, were uninjured.