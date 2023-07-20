Petite cat craves attention of new forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Jubilee says, “Don’t I look like I’m still a little kitten? I’m a petite cat, always ready to chat with someone. I am known to steal people’s attention with these little chirps. I did very well with a small dog in my original home.

“In the morning, I love hanging out in the kitchen when they clean all the bowls and the litter box. I’m kind of the supervisor and I do get extra attention. Someone commented that I need an intervention for my thirst for love and a new family. Can you help?”

Jubilee is about 4 years old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.