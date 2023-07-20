Letter: Is ‘writing on the wall’ for Biden?

To the Editor:

After reading about the Biden family’s many scandals, I feel quite certain that Mr. Biden will be maneuvered out of office late this year or early next year by the DNC. The Biden presidency has become a liability to the Democratic Party, as well as to many once-trusted American institutions.

Steve Simeonidis, a member of the DNC, told CNN recently that President Biden should not run for reelection. The Democratic National Committee member explained that Biden’s approval ratings were alarmingly low. He shared that people are looking for a “change candidate” in 2024.

Many of those once-trusted institutions are weary of continuing to have to cover for Biden. According to a 2022 Gallup poll, less than 20% of Americans have confidence in institutions such as newspapers, the criminal justice system, TV news and big business and less than 8% have confidence in Congress.

A recent Associated Press poll reports that most Americans, including Democrats, would prefer that Biden not run again.

Political strategists from as far back as the Carter administration very likely are working on an acceptable mechanism to remove Biden and his vice president from office soon.

As one cable news reporter put it concerning the imminent ousting of Biden, “The writing is on the wall.”

Charles Danyus

Round Lake Beach