Tennis ball-loving dog wants someone to play with

GRAYSLAKE – Khan says, “Big head, stocky body, big smile ... and always happy when I can get some scratches or have fun with a tennis ball. See, I don’t have expensive tastes. They try to get me to play fetch with plush toys, rope ones, hard plastic ones, but the tennis ball is perfect. It’s round with a little fuzz, it fits perfectly in my mouth, it rebounds for more fun – what else could I want? A family that would really love me. See, I spent my life either chained outside or crated in a basement, yet I’m still such a happy and loving dog. Wanna play with me and get some kisses?”

Khan is about a year old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.