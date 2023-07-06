Affectionate cat seeks lap to curl up on

GRAYSLAKE – Bebo says, “I’m a cool, easygoing dude, just chilling and waiting for the next episode of my life. My needs are pretty simple: loving, petting, a kitty bed, although what’s best is a lap in the evening and sharing the bed with someone.

“I’m quite affectionate, not afraid to show you my feelings and to ask for loving. What about you?”

Bebo is believed to be an Abyssinian mix and about 8 years old. He is neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.