AbbVie reach out in North Chicago as part of its week of giving

NORTH CHICAGO – AbbVie kicked off its eighth Week of Possibilities on June 26 with more than 14,000 employees volunteering in more than 50 countries and territories to serve communities around the world.

The annual volunteer initiative is aligned to AbbVie’s philanthropy strategy to make an impact in communities around the world. From June 26-30, AbbVie employees worked with trusted community partners to complete hands-on projects, such as supporting school renovations, beautifying outdoor spaces and sorting donations at food banks, to serve the greatest needs in local communities and help create a positive, lasting impact for tens of thousands of people.

“Since AbbVie was founded 10 years ago, we have been committed to supporting our local communities through volunteering,” said Claudia Carravetta, president of AbbVie Foundation and vice president of corporate responsibility and global philanthropy at AbbVie. “Our volunteering programs are informed by listening to our community partners first to understand the areas of most significant need. I’m proud that during this year’s Week of Possibilities we will have more than 14,000 employees working alongside our nonprofit partners to maximize the impact for communities in need.”

To bring Week of Possibilities to life, the AbbVie Foundation works with longstanding community partners, including Heart of America in the U.S. and Points of Light globally. At its North Chicago headquarters, AbbVie Foundation partners with North Chicago Community Partners, Bernie’s Book Bank, Habitat for Humanity, Northern Illinois Food Bank, Cradles to Crayons and others.

Service projects vary by region and include:

• In North Chicago, AbbVie volunteers helped clean up three local schools to prepare for students to return to class in the fall, engaged in STEM enriching activities, put together thousands of backpacks and kits for students, participated in book and food sorting and distribution and built two single-family homes for families in need.

• AbbVie teams transformed STEM labs and makerspaces at schools in Santa Ana and South San Francisco, California; Washington, D.C.; Plantation, Florida; Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts; Plainfield and New Brunswick New Jersey; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Austin, Houston and Waco, Texas.

• Globally through AbbVie Foundation’s partnership with Points of Light, employees focused on making a positive impact to the environment and local communities through restoring and upgrading schools and community centers, cleaning up parks and beaches, participating in food sorting and distribution, developing kits for students and engaging with local community members.

Learn more about AbbVie’s Week of Possibilities at abbvie.com/givesback and AbbVie’s commitment to local communities in its 2022 ESG Action Report.