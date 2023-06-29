Loving, playful puppy ready for family fun

GRAYSLAKE – Cream says, “I am ready to have fun! I love to play with other puppies and always play nice with them. If we need a little break, I always, well almost always, manage to sit on people’s laps. After all, that is the best spot to get all the loving I need and to give people kisses. I would love to test your lap. What do you think?”

Cream is about 4 months old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.