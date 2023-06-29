D-70 board approves new assistant finance superintendent

LIBERTYVILLE – Libertyville School District 70 board members unanimously approved hiring Stacey Bachar, a 28-year school finance veteran, as the district’s new assistant superintendent of finance and operations to begin July 1.

Bachar is assistant superintendent of finance and operations for Aptakisic-Tripp School District 102, a position she has held for the past 16 years. Bachar will replace Mindy Bradford, who is leaving to work in another school district. Bachar will lead a five-person team in District 70.

Before her role at Aptakisic, Bachar was the business manager and treasurer for Mundelein Elementary School District 75 for seven years. She also worked in finance for Community School District 15, Glenn Ellyn School District 41 and Lombard Elementary District 44. Bachar spent a year with PMA Financial Network, Inc., which frequently works with public school districts on financing.

“We are excited to welcome Stacey into the District 70 family,” said District 70 Superintendent Rebecca Jenkins, who worked with Bachar when Jenkins worked at Aptakistic. “Stacey has a tremendous amount of experience to make an immediate and lasting positive contribution to District 70.”

Bachar said she is “excited to be coming to District 70 and to be part of the District 70 family. I’m excited to get started and work with everyone.”

Bachar has a master’s degree in school business management from Northern Illinois and an undergraduate degree in accounting from North Central College. In her spare time, she shows horses competitively.