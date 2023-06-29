Bloomin’ Beauties Salon opens at Mount St. Joseph

LAKE ZURICH – Fifteen ladies received services June 3 when the Mount St. Joseph Bloomin’ Beauties Salon opened for the first time.

Mount St. Joseph is home to 89 women with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Owned by the Daughters of St. Mary of Providence, Mount St. Joseph provides medical care, therapy and psychological services to its residents. The women who live at Mount St. Joseph range in age from 29 to 98.

During the pandemic, there was no option for residents to go out to have their hair cut or their nails done. The new salon will provide needed hair and nail care and provide excitement for upcoming appointments.

Some residents held tightly onto their “Appointment Card” until their appointment time arrived. The salon will be open two Saturdays a month.

The Bloomin’ Beauties Salon idea was conceived by Lisa Clements and Ann Petersen, who are members of the Mount St. Joseph Association board. The project was funded by Patricia Lavelle, a mother of a resident. The mural on the walls of the salon was created by Jill Capps.