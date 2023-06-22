Terror Roulette to debut at The Arboretum of South Barrington

SOUTH BARRINGTON – The Arboretum of South Barrington in partnership with IWG Productions, a pioneer in immersive entertainment, will debut Terror Roulette this fall.

This spine-tingling haunted house challenge will embrace intimate immersive fear, plunging guests into a nightmare they won’t soon forget. The unpredictable Terror Roulette will shuffle up Illinois’ horror offerings beginning Sept. 29 for a limited time through Halloween.

Designed for horror fans, this event thrusts participants wishing to test their fate into an interactive story where they become the selected victims of a bloodthirsty secret society. At the heart of this bone-chilling experience is the enigmatic villain known as “The Dealer,” who literally holds all of the cards. The Dealer presides over a sinister realm, filled with a host of maniacal slayers, each with a killer specialty.

Terror Roulette combines heart-pounding challenges with the thrill of an ever-changing narrative. Groups of eight guests will be separated and reshuffled as they face different challenges. Some may even be forced to face their fears alone. Each card assigned by The Dealer will expose the guests to the lurking horrors awaiting them in the next room.

Guest safety at Terror Roulette is a top priority. Guests will be required to sign a waiver before entering and if the experience becomes too overwhelming, safe words will be issued, allowing guests to terminate their experience.

“Prepare to face The Dealer and his cadre of assassins as they unleash a new night of fright that will push guests to their limit,” said Jeffrey Holmes of IWG Productions. “Terror Roulette blends adrenaline, suspense and vile acts, to create an immersive environment for those seeking an unparalleled thrill. Because The Dealer, just like fate, is fickle, no two visits will be the same.”

Terror Roulette will be available for a limited time Thursdays through Sundays, Sept. 29 to Oct. 31, extending through Halloween. Tickets will be available soon on TerrorRoulette.com.

In addition to this haunted house experience, The Arboretum recently announced the upcoming opening of The Greggory Hearth & Tavern, a new restaurant concept that will embody a neighborhood tavern spirit featuring classic American food and Mediterranean flavors.

Also back this summer at The Arboretum is a weekly farmers market with a new lineup of local vendors offering fresh produce, fruit, honey, sweet treats and a variety of children’s activities. The market will run from 7 to 11 a.m. every Friday through Sept. 1 in the mall’s Fashion District. Wednesday’s Wickstrom Lincoln Concerts will continue to run June 21 through Aug. 31 and Sunday’s Music in the Plaza will kick off July 9.

For information on the haunted house, visit TerrorRoulette.com.