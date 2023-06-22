Kitten all about having fun, getting loved

GRAYSLAKE – Melina says, “Come on, let’s have some fun! After all, life is great since Save-A-Pet took us in. All we have to do now is worry about having fun and getting loved. That’s not too hard, if you want my opinion.

“They feed us well and told us that with our loving personality, it won’t take long for us to find our own family. But you know, we all say that it is never soon enough. Not that we are not grateful, but we can’t wait to be in a home, hopefully together so we can continue to have as much fun.

“If not, then a home with another feline playmate would be perfect. Don’t forget that the second adoption fee is 50% for Double the Love, Double the Fun.”

Melina is about 4 months old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm, and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.