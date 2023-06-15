Summer Concert Series celebrates 20th anniversary

LIBERTYVILLE – Imagine warm breezes and spectacular sunsets over the lake as award-winning music performers take the stage for the annual Concerts in the Plaza music series.

Concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 15 at Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville.

The concerts take place at the preserve’s outdoor Millennia Plaza overlooking a 129-acre lake. This marks the 20th season for the popular series.

This year’s concerts are supported by North Shore Gas (platinum sponsor), Libertyville Bank and Trust (bronze sponsor) and Lake County Journal (media sponsor).

June 20, Beatles tribute: American English has been named the best Beatles tribute band of our time. They were voted No. 1 in sound-alike contests at Beatlefest for three consecutive years.

July 27, rock ‘n’ roll: Dedicated exclusively to large rock hits from the 1960s, The Wayouts deliver an authentic revival of rock ‘n’ roll’s first generation with hits from the Kinks, the Animals, the Trigs, the Monkees, the Rascals and more.

July 11, Steely Dan tribute: Brooklyn Charmers is a Steely Dan tribute band composed of some of Chicago’s top players. With a masterful precision and obsessive dedication to the music, Brooklyn Charmers injects a new energy into the beloved catalogue, riding the gap between new and lifelong fans.

July 18, bluegrass: Stillhouse Junkies play a mixture of original roots, blues, funk, swing and bluegrass music. With all three band members sharing lead vocal and songwriting duties, the band conjures a wide range of tonal landscapes that pay tribute to the iconic sounds of Gillian Welch, the Allman Brothers, Tim O’Brien, the Wood Brothers, John Hiatt and others.

July 25, jam pop: The North 41 brings a new sound to the jam-band scene as they explore the boundaries of funk, rock and pop music. Melding funk and disco-inspired grooves with catchy choruses and high energy solos, The North 41 aim to create music that inspires you to dance, sing, think and feel.

Aug. 1, country: Mackenzie O’Brien and Band is the Chicago area’s hottest young country band consisting of full-time musicians and fronted by the woman referred to as Chicago’s new country queen. The band covers songs from today’s country stars such as Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris and stars of the past such as Dolly Parton, Waylon Jennings and the Eagles.

Aug. 8, blues: John Primer brings his signature electric slide guitar, soulful R&B vocals and the influence of blues legends he has played with, including Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Willie Dixon and Magic Slim. He has undisputedly helped build the sound and style of Chicago blues.

Aug. 15, jazz and rock: Rico! creates a fiery soulful sound through bass, congas, percussion, drums, timbales, keyboards, guitar and pure passion. The band will move you physically and mentally with its hypnotic blend of afro-Cuban rhythms or purge deep into your soul with its eminent sense of melody.

Entrance to Independence Grove is $10 a car after 5 p.m. on event nights. Cash or credit card is accepted. Park in preserve lots only. Cars will be turned away when parking lots are full.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. Arrive early to secure a spot. Pack a picnic or buy a light dinner, snack or beverage from the preserve’s walk-up cafe or from the Beer Garden at Independence Grove.

With the exception of service animals, dogs, horses and other pets are not permitted at Independence Grove. All items brought into the forest preserve are subject to search upon entry or reentry into the park and may be inspected again upon entering Millennia Plaza.

For concert reminders, weather updates or to learn if a concert has been canceled, call 847-968-3499. There is no rescheduling if a concert is canceled.

If you are interested in learning about concert sponsorship opportunities, call the Preservation Foundation of the Lake County Forest Preserves at 847-968-3434.

For the third year, a concert is scheduled for a venue in North Chicago at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Mississippi Heat will perform at the outdoor amphitheater at the Greenbelt Cultural Center, 1215 Green Bay Road. Led by Chicago Hall of Fame harmonica master and songwriter Pierre Lacocque, Mississippi Heat is a world-class Chicago blues band.