Young, easygoing cat just needs someone to love

GRAYSLAKE – Julienne says, “Super sweet, super sweet … yes, you can sing this, too! My foster mom said I love all people and that I’m super gentle with kids. I was a great surrogate mom and really enjoyed my time in this foster home.

“Of course, I enjoy petting and I especially love to have my ears scratched. I purr a lot and I’m just a very easygoing cat. Oh, and I love to play, whether with a dangling toy or pretty much any toy.

“I am at the PetSmart in Kildeer (corner of Route 12 and Quentin Road). Note that meetings and adoptions are by appointment only. You can complete an application online.”

Julienne is about a year old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.