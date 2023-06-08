Lake County PrideFest celebration taking place June 10

ROUND LAKE BEACH – The third annual Lake County PrideFest celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month will take place June 10 at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center.

The free, family-friendly outdoor festival will feature a full-day lineup of music and performances, food trucks, a beer and beverage tent, craft and artisan vendors, a resource fair, games and entertainment for children, drag performers, dancing and more.

This year’s presenting sponsors are Old National Bank and Boy Scouts of America - Northeast Illinois Council.

“The LGBTQ+ Center Lake County is thrilled to host Lake County Pridefest, our biggest annual event of the year,” board chairman Javier Martinez said. “The center’s board and staff have been working hard to ensure the event is entertaining, resourceful and welcoming for everyone in our community.”

Lake County PrideFest will kick off at noon with a resource fair, craft and artisan market and family-friendly entertainment including arts and crafts, face painting, drag queen story time, an inflatable soccer field, mobile gaming unit and more.

There will be a number of raffles, including a live-painting mural by New York City decorator for the stars Mike Harrison.

Later in the day, there will be a drag variety show by Auntie Heroine & friends and performances by Mariachi Viva Jalisco and local Libertyville band Charlie Foxtrot.

Headlining this year’s event is BETTY, a queer alternative rock group well-known for its music in the popular LGBTQ+ TV show “The L Word.”

After the festival closes at 10 p.m., there will be a late-night after-party with a DJ and dancing at Light the Lamp Brewery in Grayslake.

The event is organized by the LGBTQ+ Center Lake County, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to making Lake County a place where the LGBTQ+ community can thrive. All are welcome to join in celebrating LGBTQ+ life and culture and show support for Lake County’s LGBTQ+ community.