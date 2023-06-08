Johnson to host Coffee and Connect in Mundelein

MUNDELEIN – State Sen. Adriane Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove, is inviting residents to ask questions about state resources and provide feedback on legislative priorities at her Coffee and Connect on June 10.

“Being accessible to residents is of the utmost importance,” Johnson said. “Our coffee chats ensure that I know the best way to represent the 30th District as your voice in Springfield. Join me for a cup of coffee and meaningful conversations.”

The event will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Area Coffee, 18 E. Park St. in Mundelein.

Coffee and Connect serves as an open forum for community members to engage in informal conversations with the senator and one another about issues facing the region and the state.

The event is free and open to area residents. For information, call Johnson’s office at 847-672-6201 or visit www.SenatorAdrianeJohnson.com.