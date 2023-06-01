Willow Creek Care Center to celebrate 10 years in community

SOUTH BARRINGTON – The Willow Creek Care Center in South Barrington will celebrate its 10th anniversary from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 4 at Willow Creek Community Church.

After the church service, Willow Creek staff and congregants and the community will celebrate the history and impact of 10 years of the Care Center.

The event will include tours of the Care Center’s 60,000-square-foot facility encompassing the clothing store, food store, kids zone, professional services areas and the C.A.R.S. (Christian Automotive Repair Service) ministry.

Attendees will be invited to walk through displays showcasing the history of the Care Center, dating to its earliest iterations in 1981.

Guests will be treated to live music by local artists, snacks, fun photo opportunities and a mini car show in the C.A.R.S garage.

T-shirts commemorating the Care Center’s legacy will be sold on-site.

To learn more about how to get involved in the Care Center, visit www.willowcreekcarecenter.org.