Brushwood Center to present poetry, music collaboration

RIVERWOODS – Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods presents “Sow the Seeds,” an interactive concert experience with Black Moon Trio and Michael Tyler.

The event will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. June 4 at the center, 21850 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods.

Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods and Black Moon Trio, in collaboration with Chicago native and New York Times best-selling author Michael Tyler, invite the community to the world premiere performance of Sow the Seeds: a nature-inspired interactive performance of music, poetry and reflective journaling.

Guided by Tyler’s “Sow the Seeds: A Composition in Verse,” the program features musical works inspired by local green spaces and encourages audience members to reflect on the ways they treat themselves and their neighbors. Each poem, to be performed by Tyler, plows the surface of daily living to plant and nurture the meditations that yield our understanding of life.

The concert experience is an invitation for the audience to hear musical works in response to Tyler’s poems and to journal their own relationship to nature and growth. It is the hope of Brushwood Center and Black Moon Trio that the art of music and poetry, inspired by nature, prompt reflection and curiosity on audiences’ relationships with the natural world, community, growth and transformation.

The performance will accompany the pop-up exhibition Water(color) for the Soul, consisting of graphic score musical compositions by veterans from Brushwood Center’s At Ease program during a six-week residency facilitated by Black Moon Trio throughout the month of May.

Information about Brushwood Center is at BrushwoodCenter.org.