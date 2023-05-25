Sweet older cat looking for family as special as she is

GRAYSLAKE – Marlyn says, “Why fit the mold, right? Look at my cute little left ear. It gives me a special look that goes very well with my super sweet personality.

“I enjoy lounging in these big doughnut beds. You know, the kind where you plop yourself down and you never want to get out. No worries because if someone comes over, I will immediately get up, meow a little to introduce myself and then I expect people to pet me. What I’m really looking forward is for someone to go beyond just the petting and take me home.”

Marlyn is about 14 years old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.