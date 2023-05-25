Sheriff plans special enforcement for Memorial Day

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up enforcement for the Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” campaign that runs through May 30.

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, a popular time for traveling to visit family and friends. Whether you are traveling down the block or across the country, make sure you buckle up every time. Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45%. Seat belts save lives every day, but they’re only effective if they’re used, according to the news release.

While Illinois has a 93% seat belt use compliance rate, unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes. The click of a seat belt could save thousands of lives each year, according to the release.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.