Save-A-Pet’s 2nd annual Topgolf fundraising event set for June 4

GRAYSLAKE – Save-A-Pet is hosting its second annual Topgolf fundraising event June 4 at Topgolf in Schaumburg.

The fundraising event runs from 2 to 5 p.m. It caters to all skill levels – golfers, nongolfers and beginners. Appetizers, two drink tickets per person, 50/50 raffle and silent auction are included.

All proceeds from Topgolf will benefit Save-A-Pet, a no-kill animal rescue.

Sponsors of the event include Ray Auto Group, Colliers, Animal Care Center of Barrington, Legacy, Lifelaw Firm, Morgan Stanley and Jennings on the Shore.

Sponsorship and ticket sales are available. Visit https://bit.ly/Topgolf2023 to purchase. There is an opportunity to have your own Bay (6 golfers at a station) and fundraise for Save-A-Pet on the registration page. Feel free to bring family and or co-workers.

Save-A-Pet is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has found loving homes for more than 66,000 animals and expanded thousands of families with the love of an adopted pet. Relying on donor generosity, Save-A-Pet is one of the largest no-kill cat and dog rescues in Lake County and costs more than $2 million to operate. For information about Save-A-Pet, visit saveapetil.org.