Round Lake Area Pageant accepting applications

ROUND LAKE – The Round Lake Area Pageant is accepting applications for the 2023 pageant.

Applications are due June 2 and available at roundlakepageant.weebly.com.

The pageant will be on June 11 at the Round Lake Beach Civic Center.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the pageant will start at 4:30 p.m.

The Round Lake Area Pageant is open to all young women ages 4 to 21 who live in the 60073 ZIP code.

The Miss Round Lake Area Pageant empowers young women through scholarship and mentorship to lead as community service ambassadors.

The pageant provides contestants invaluable public speaking and interview experience, proving an opportunity to advocate for the community and their community service platform.

More than $2,000 in scholarships will be awarded this year.

Visit roundlakepageant.weebly.com for rules, information and registration. Email missroundlakearea@aol.com or find us on Instagram @roundlakeareaqueens.