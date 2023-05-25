Popper joins Gurnee Park District Board of Commissioners

GURNEE – Chrissie Popper was sworn in as the newest member of the Gurnee Park District’s Board of Commissioners at the Gurnee Park District Board meeting May 15.

Popper has been a resident of Gurnee since 2005, participating in park district programs and events, as well as visiting many Gurnee playgrounds. When the opportunity to join the Gurnee Park District Board presented itself, she jumped at it.

For Popper, joining the Gurnee Park District Board provides a chance to give back to the community and be more involved with something she’s always had a passion for – parks and recreation.

“I really look forward to giving my time to support the park district and all it provides,” Popper said in a news release.

Popper holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a master’s degree in recreation and sports administration from Western Kentucky University.

The Popper family enjoys spending time outdoors, playing sports and bringing their dogs along whenever they can.

Gurnee Park District Board of Commissioners meetings are at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at Viking Park Community Center, 4374 Old Grand Ave.