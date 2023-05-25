AHS to purchase Vista Health System

WAUKEGAN – American Healthcare Systems, headquartered in Los Angeles, has signed an agreement to acquire Vista Health System, a 228-bed hospital in Waukegan and its related physician clinics and other outpatient facilities.

The transaction will bring Vista into the organization’s growing system of community-based hospitals, multispecialty physician practices, outpatient clinics and home health services. AHS locations include Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Illinois; South City Hospital in St. Louis; and Randolph Health Hospital in Asheboro, North Carolina.

“We are excited to join this growing system and believe that Vista will be a strong addition to the network,” said Jon Rozenfeld, CEO of Vista Health System. “They are passionate about keeping care local and will be focused on continuing Vista’s local tradition of care across Lake County.”

“We are thrilled to bring Vista Health System into our network of hospitals,” said Mike Sarian, chairman and chief executive officer of American Healthcare Systems. “AHS is proud of its track record of improving access and enhancing services in local communities.”

The transaction is expected to be finalized May 31, pending regulatory approvals.